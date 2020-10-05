-
When I talked to Brad Ritter about the Manor, he tried not to get emotional. But sometimes he couldn’t help it. “What’s been the best part about this…
Connie Montuoro died from the coronavirus on May the 4th. She probably didn’t know why she was sick, or how she ended up at the hospital, or why her…
A lot of these last two months has felt like time spent underwater. But this is the point where we’re in danger of getting the bends.Some of us in North…
What do you miss?Here’s what I miss:A minor league baseball game, seats down the first-base line, my wife by my side and a cold beer in my hand.That…
School is closed for the rest of the school year in North Carolina, and the long phase-out of the stay-at-home orders are going to take us into June or…
We watched “Groundhog Day” over the weekend because we were in the mood for a comedy. But as we watched it, it felt more like a documentary.You probably…
Every night at supper, we say a little prayer. And the longer these virus days go on, the longer the list of things our little family can be grateful…
It always comes down to lives versus freedoms.We could lock down even tighter, limit our movement even more, and the coronavirus would probably dissipate…
I see that some of you have started to cut your own hair now, or you’re letting a family member do it. Peace be with you. I’m going to hold out a…
Almost every time I get wound up over something – or as my wife’s family would put it, when I start borrowing trouble – it’s because of one thing:…