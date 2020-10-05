-
On Dec. 13, the movie “Richard Jewell” will be released. It’s about the man who was wrongfully accused of setting off a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in…
-
You might look at the dime as a coin, but it’s also a piece of art. Since 1946, the dime has featured a portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and…
-
The Linville Gorge is about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Charlotte, and it’s one of North Carolina’s most breathtaking places. It’s also extremely…
-
Drive around North Carolina, and you won’t have any trouble finding a big farm. But if you’re looking for beef cattle, that’s a different story. As part…
-
State symbols are the official somethings of North Carolina. Like, North Carolina's official state bird is the cardinal, the official state flower in the dogwood, and so on.
-
About 250 miles northeast of Charlotte, you’ll find a place along the North Carolina-Virginia border called the Great Dismal Swamp. But it’s not as great…
-
The Mountains-to-Sea Trail is North Carolina’s longest hiking path, running 1,200 miles from the Tennessee border to the Atlantic Ocean — but it’s still a…
-
When you look at a map of North Carolina, have you ever wondered what it’s like to visit the westernmost point in the state? Our State magazine’s Jeremy…
-
There’s a good chance that the live Christmas tree in your living room was grown in North Carolina. But there’s also a good chance that some of the…
-
The Bank of America Corporate Center in uptown Charlotte is 876 feet tall. While it’s the tallest skyscraper in North Carolina, it’s not the tallest…