A man who was fired after raising serious allegations of health and safety concerns at the Mecklenburg County Health Department is now suing the county.In…
Mecklenburg County Commissioners will meet Wednesday to hear how the health department plans to start making changes. A report suggests it could cost up…
Mecklenburg County leaders are considering structural changes to the troubled health department. Commissioners heard suggestions from two outside…
The Mecklenburg County Health Department clinics are disorganized and inconsistent. That is the conclusion of an outside evaluation publicly released…
Next week we will get more insight into proposed fixes for the troubled Mecklenburg County Health Department. Recommendations will be made to a committee…
The new interim health director for Mecklenburg County starts work Monday. Alma Harris takes over for Marcus Plescia. He resigned after his leadership was…
It took Mecklenburg County's Public Health Department several months to notify 185 women that their cervical exams came back abnormal. On Wednesday, the…