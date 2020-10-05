-
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he will not support a resolution to censure President Donald Trump over his comments following a white…
-
When the United States was in the midst of World War I, U.S. Sen. Hiram W. Johnson, an isolationist from California, is credited with coining the phrase…
-
It's been a busy week in politics: Mitt Romney has finally chosen his running mate: Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan. The Romney/Ryan kickoff bus tour…
-
In the game of politics, each team needs its captains. And now, we know who the captains are: for the Democrats, it’s still Obama-Biden. And for the GOP,…
-
About 1,700 people packed into the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville yesterday for what was billed as a victory rally for Republican presidential…