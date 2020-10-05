Police Reform

-
Rev. Al Sharpton spoke with NPR about his new book Rise Up. Of George Floyd's death, he said: "I had begun to see, by the time of the funeral, there had been a movement that was unlike others."
Led by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Republicans unveil their legislative response to the national outcry for an overhaul of police practices. Democrats argue the plan does not go far enough.
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has led GOP lawmakers in crafting a plan on law enforcement following the movement sparked by the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of police. Read the full text.
Law enforcement agencies across the state refuse to tell the public how they use force when policing their communities, citing provisions in state law...
The hearing included two panels, one on policing in the black community, and another, the chairman said, with "folks who can tell us about the other side of the story and ways to go forward."
A day after Democrats rolled out a policing reform bill, Senate Republicans create a group to draft a plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asks Sen. Tim Scott to take the lead.