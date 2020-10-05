President Trump Impeachment

-
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., spoke with NPR's Steve Inskeep on Thursday, a day after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of the charges against him. Read the transcript of the interview.
-
The Senate found President Trump not guilty of the impeachment charges against him. "We went through hell, unfairly," he said in a statement at the White House.
-
All four North Carolina and South Carolina senators -- all Republicans -- voted Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment…
-
Senators voted as expected to clear President Trump on both articles of impeachment filed by the House. Now Washington must try to pick up the pieces.
-
The former national security adviser had said he would comply with a Senate subpoena during the impeachment trial, but the senators voted against calling witnesses.
-
The Senate found President Trump not guilty on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted to convict Trump on only the first article of impeachment.
-
While predicting "total vindication," the president's personal attorney criticized Republican senators who have questioned Trump's actions, saying they don't "understand the facts."
-
Now that the House has impeached President Trump, the process shifts to the Senate, which will vote on whether to convict him. Here is your guide to the steps and the people that matter.
-
Both sides made their closing arguments in the president's impeachment trial in the Senate. On Wednesday, the Senate is widely expected to acquit the president.
-
The proceedings are expected to close out next week, with a final vote set for Wednesday and the acquittal of President Trump likely.