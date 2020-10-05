-
SC Gov. Signs Public Records Law Update; NC House Proposes Teacher Raises; Elections Worker IndictedSouth Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a new law that closes loopholes in the state's Freedom of Information Act. Meanwhile, the North Carolina…
-
North Carolina’s largest newspapers are among the media outlets and advocacy groups suing the McCrory administration for violating the state’s public…
-
The City of Charlotte has announced it will withhold releasing vast amounts of public records about former mayor Patrick Cannon.Public records laws allow…