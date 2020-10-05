-
Even countries that have broken ties with each other need to communicate in times of crisis and war.That includes the U.S. and Iran, which have not had an…
Administration officials say Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed to prevent "imminent attacks." They're being questioned about what "imminent" means.
Canada's prime minister announced the preliminary finding a day after the Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians. Iran denied the assertion, saying it is "impossible."
Satellite photos show the Iranian strike caused extensive damage — but apparently no loss of life — at the Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq. "We suffered no casualties," President Trump said Wednesday.
The president said no Americans were harmed after Iran launched missile strikes against U.S. military forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.
Iran says the airstrikes were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Speaking with NPR in Tehran on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the U.S. "will pay" for the attack that killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last week.
FORT BRAGG — Hundreds of U.S. soldiers deployed Saturday from Fort Bragg to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements in the Middle East amid rising tensions…
As black-clad demonstrators grieved the Iranian general, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier this week, Tehran and Washington waged a war of words. Other nations desperately urged restraint.
The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast in the volatile aftermath of the killing of an Iranian general in a strike…