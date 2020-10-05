© 2020 WFAE
Quirky

  • photo_3.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Zombies!
    If you happen to be among the undead you are rotting at a great time because being a zombie has never been more popular. Zombies are everywhere, from…
  • cans.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    The Rise Of 'Prepper' Culture
    Back in the 1950’s the Cold War brought with it elementary school air raid drills, gas masks in many homes, and the rise of a bunker mentality. Recent…
  • Miss_America_Sash.JPG
    Charlotte Talks
    The Beauty Pageant System
    Beauty Pageants have been a part of American culture for a long time and, for a good portion of that time, mocked by many in the general public. But the…
  • cps.jpeg
    Charlotte Talks
    Real Life Ghostbusers And Costume Culture
    Part One: Carolina Paranormal Society. On this Halloween edition of Charlotte Talks, when something goes bump in the night and you can't explain that…