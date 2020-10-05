-
Federal funding is running out for a program that provided many students in Iredell-Statesville Schools with laptops and a tailored approach to learning.…
Governor Pat McCrory wants to make sure all teachers currently enrolled in master’s programs qualify for the ten percent automatic pay raise that, up…
Kids are half-way through the school year and no doubt talk of end of year tests has already come up in class. There are some big changes in store for…
Two North Carolina school districts have won a combined $50 million worth of federal Race to the Top grants. Guilford County and Iredell-Statesville…