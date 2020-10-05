-
Third graders in North Carolina who aren’t reading at grade level started summer reading camps this week. It’s part of the new third grade reading law.…
-
North Carolina students will find it easier this year to pass the state’s standardized tests. The state board of education decided yesterday to lower the…
-
North Carolina school districts can now use reading tests of their own choosing to decide whether a third-grader must go to a summer reading camp or can…
-
The North Carolina Board of Education will vote today on a measure that could ease some of the testing going on under the new third grade reading law.…