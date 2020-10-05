-
The CMS school board held its first meeting last night since board members approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Heath Morrison.…
Heath Morrison and CMS have officially parted ways after two and a half years. The board met for nearly two hours in closed session Thursday and approved…
CMS School Board Chairman Mary McCray finally spoke to reporters late Tuesday regarding the sudden resignation of Superintendent Heath Morrison. However,…
Later today, Democratic State Senator Dan Clodfelter will resign the seat he’s held for 8 terms so he can become the next Mayor of Charlotte. Last night,…
On Wednesday morning, Patrick Cannon was Mayor of Charlotte and a rising political figure in the state. Less than 24 hours later he’s out on bond, no…