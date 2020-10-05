-
On Thursday, new members will be inducted into North Carolina’s Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis. Two honorees have strong ties to the Charlotte…
-
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department used its weekly press conference Wednesday to address a “March against Communism” event in which white…
-
2017 will apparently go out with protests in uptown Charlotte. The group Anticom plans what it calls a "March Against Communism" on December 28 in…
-
UNC Chapel Hill has denied a request by white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus. Chancellor Carol Folt said the university had received a…
-
What do Salt-N-Pepa, Amy Winehouse, Oasis, and the theme song to the animated TV show Futurama have in common? Six seconds. It's called the 'Amen Break.'…