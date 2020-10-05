-
Former Charlotte City Manager Ron Carlee says state lawmakers had racial motivations in 2013 when they tried to transfer control of Charlotte-Douglas…
-
For the last three years, Ron Carlee has served as Charlotte’s City Manager, responsible for running the day to day operations of the 16th largest city in…
-
Charlotte’s City Council appears no closer to a consensus on how to fill a hole in the city’s budget deeper than in any year of the recession. City…
-
Monday night was an open mic night of sorts at the Charlotte City Council. It was the public’s chance to have their say on the city manager’s proposed…
-
Charlotte city council members expressed mixed feelings about city manager Ron Carlee’s proposal to raise property taxes as part of the solution to the…
-
Charlotte City Manager Ron Carlee Monday night recommended raising property taxes as part of his plan to make up for a large city budget gap. Carlee told…
-
City Manager Ron Carlee has recommended the Charlotte City Council raise property taxes, as one part of a multi-faceted solution to deal with a budget gap…
-
Despite a growing economy, the city of Charlotte is facing a $21.7 million budget gap. City leaders say it’s bigger than anything they dealt with during…
-
Earlier this week the city of Charlotte released what’s known as the Van Laningham report. It takes its name from the outside lawyer who investigated the…
-
Last fall, Crystal Eschert became the first city employee officially fired for violating the city’s social media policy. Eschert was working as an arson…