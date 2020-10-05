-
Roof Above says its Room in the Inn seasonal housing program for homeless residents will not operate this winter because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the agency says it is taking steps to increase capacity as cold weather arrives.
-
The number of people sleeping outdoors in Charlotte appears to be rising as shelter programs adjust services because of the coronavirus. These residents…
-
Updated Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018The long cold snap is keeping homeless shelters in Charlotte busy this week. Shelters were close to full again Thursday and…
-
Updated 3:33 p.m.Mecklenburg County homeless shelters are adding beds and relaxing their rules this week to accommodate more people as overnight…