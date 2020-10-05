-
The CMPD officer who shot Reuben Galindo will not face criminal charges, says Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray.Galindo, a 29-year-old…
The autopsy and toxicology reports for Rueben Galindo were released Tuesday. Galindo, a 29-year-old Hispanic man, was shot and killed by police on the…
It’s been nearly two months since Rueben Galindo, a 29-year-old Hispanic man, was shot and killed by police. On the night of September 6, Galindo called…
Police Chief Kerr Putney faced a combative audience at a community meeting with Latino residents Thursday night.The event came a week after the department…
Every Wednesday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department holds a regular briefing with the media at its uptown headquarters. But this Wednesday, the…
Attorneys representing the family of Rueben Galindo say they’ll conduct their own investigation into his shooting. Police video released last week shows…
CMPD has released five body camera videos related to the Sept. 6 shooting of Rueben Galindo. The footage shows he had his arms raised when officer shot…
Last week a Superior Court Judge ordered the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to release footage of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in…
A Superior Court judge has ordered CMPD to release video of a fatal police shooting earlier this month. CMPD said officers shot and killed Rueben…
Updated: 1:16 p.m. 9/15/2017CMPD has released nearly an hour of audio recorded Wednesday, September 6.This includes police radio traffic and a call to 911…