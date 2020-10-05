-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved $67 million in construction contracts Tuesday, including $24 million to build a new elementary school in…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has formally asked Mecklenburg County commissioners for more money to complete school construction projects.CMS sent county…
-
The $922 million in school bonds that voters approved in 2017 is no longer enough to cover all the projects promised during the campaign, a top…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scaling back on the size of new high schools it promised to build during the 2017 bond campaign, and district officials…
-
South Charlotte’s social media lit up this weekend with reports that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has chosen a site for a new southern high school. But…
-
Updated at 12:07 a.m.A third of CMS school board members will be new next year, but it’s unlikely that’ll mean much of a change in the board’s…
-
The nearly $1 billion bond for Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools has received significant opposition in north Mecklenburg county from residents who say it…
-
The nearly $1 billion school bond package that goes before voters in November is getting a lot of push back from residents in North Mecklenburg.…
-
The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce joins Huntersville and Cornelius town commissions in opposing the nearly $1 billion dollar bond package for…
-
The Cornelius Board of Commissioners has joined Huntersville in opposing the nearly $1 billion bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The…