It looks like electric scooters have beaten out dockless bicycles in the race for users on Charlotte's streets. Lime said Thursday it has phased out its…
It has been 10 months since electric scooters appeared on Charlotte streets. Since then, city officials have been trying to figure out how to manage…
Bird and Lime offer electric scooters for rent in cities across America. The companies pay a few dollars a pop to an army of people who prowl the streets for the scooters and take them home to charge.
State lawmakers are taking preliminary steps toward regulating e-scooters.
Charlotte City Council members approved new rules for electric scooters Monday, but only after a long debate that several members say shows a need to…
Since last May, three companies have put about 900 electric scooters on Charlotte streets. In October 2018, users took more than 120,000 e-scooter…
Updated 10:09 p.m.Charlotte is getting a third electric scooter company. San Francisco-based Spin says it will put 100 scooters on city streets beginning…
Some of Charlotte’s Lime electric scooters might be getting recalled over concerns they may fall apart while people are using them, according to the…
Statewide regulations may be coming for scooter rentals in Charlotte and other North Carolina cities. The House transportation committee chairman, Rep.…
Updated Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018Charlotte's electric scooter pilot program is now over, and it looks like scooters are here to stay. For now, city staff are…