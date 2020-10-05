-
In Episode 4 of "The List," we explore what might happen when the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte releases a list of clergy members credibly accused of…
In this episode of "The List," we learn about why survivors of abuse in the Catholic Church and proponents of accountability push for the release of lists…
WFAE’s “The List” is a four-part series about the impact of the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church, the push for dioceses to release lists of…
Bishop Peter Jugis of the Charlotte Catholic Diocese announced in May that the diocese is committed to releasing by the end of 2019 a list of clergy who…
About 4,500 more sexual assault kits statewide will now be able to be tested with $3 million in new grants. This will chip away at a chunk of nearly…
Linda has been waiting for months to hear from the Mecklenburg District Attorney's office about whether her case will move forward. Then she gets a call.…