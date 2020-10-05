-
An estimated 1,400 people are homeless in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. Finding them is the biggest challenge for those who provide shelter and other…
-
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont opened a new headquarters this summer. The $22 million campus is in west Charlotte. It’s the site of not just…
-
There are still major problems with new state software, which is supposed to speed up processing of government assistance claims.The software NCFAST was…
-
Social workers across the country are trading in their notepads for tablets. A handful of the state's counties have gone digital and now Cabarrus County…
-
Evidence continues to surface of troubling failures in Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services. 11 children whose families were under DSS…