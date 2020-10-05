Southern Environmental Law Center

-
A big producer of wood pellets has agreed to install pollution controls at two pellet plants, in Richmond and Sampson counties.Maryland-based Enviva…
-
On Friday, a Wake County Superior Court Judge ruled two of North Carolina’s recent constitutional amendments - lowering the cap on the income tax rate,…
-
North Carolina regulators say Duke Energy does not have to dig up and move coal ash at seven current and former coal-fired power plants. The state…
-
Production of wood pellets continues to expand in North Carolina and across the South. Millions of tons are sent every year to be burned in power plants…
-
A divided panel of federal regulators granted approvals Friday evening for two major East Coast projects, the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley natural…
-
Duke Energy has withdrawn a request for state permission to use an additive at its coal-fired power plants that caused problems two years ago with…
-
The state House and Senate on Tuesday both approved a revised bill that would update the 2014 law governing coal ash cleanups at Duke Energy's North…
-
North Carolina regulators next month will assign risk ratings to Duke Energy’s coal ash storage sites around the state. The ratings determine how and…
-
On Friday, state senators passed the Regulatory Reform Act. It covers everything from oyster permits to Venus flytraps. It also includes a few sections on…