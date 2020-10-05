-
Stanly County Schools will revert to all-remote learning through the end of October as the school system attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it wants to close a little-used bridge over the Long Creek in Stanly County because replacing it…
-
Alcoa has settled a long-standing dispute with a primary foe in its fight to maintain control of hydropower dams on the Yadkin River. Stanly County…
-
Alcoa has gotten its wish from a judge - the chance to start over in trying to get the approval of state regulators for its dams on the Yadkin River.Alcoa…