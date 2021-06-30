Surfside Condo Collapse

-
Some 109 people were unaccounted for, though local officials said they had only been able to confirm that about 70 of those people were in the building at the time of the collapse.
Authorities said that 117 individuals remain unaccounted for from the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida. Authorities say demolishing the rest of the building has aided the search.
Officials in Miami-Dade County leveled the remaining section of the Champlain Towers South condo ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. They said the unstable building was a danger to search efforts.
Preparations are underway in Surfside, Fla. for the demolition of a portion of the Champlain Towers South still standing after much of it collapsed in the early morning of Thursday, June 24.
President Biden met with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and pledged more help with the Surfside condo disaster. DeSantis said the federal-state coordination has gone well.
As recently as last month, Surfside, Fla., officials were ordering changes at Champlain Towers South. But the demands never focused on the building's fundamental soundness.
The city of Miami Beach is cancelling its fireworks and other July 4th festivities out of respect for the families and victims of the condominium collapse in neighboring Surfside, Fla.
It has now been nearly a week since rescue crews last pulled anyone alive from the rubble, but officials in Florida reiterated Wednesday they were not giving up hope.
It's been nearly a week since part of the building in Surfside, Fla., collapsed. "We still remain hopeful because that's who we are," says Leon Roy Hausmann, a representative of one rescue group.