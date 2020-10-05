-
Initial water tests by Duke Energy have found above-normal levels of arsenic and heavy metals in the Cape Fear River, downstream from the flooded cooling…
Flood waters have forced Duke Energy to shut down its power plant along the Cape Fear River near Wilmington. Duke said Friday it shut down the gas-fired…
A new Duke University study has found high levels of selenium in fish at two lakes near Duke Energy coal-ash sites in North Carolina. But Duke Energy says…
Duke Energy has agreed to pay at least $1 million to settle a federal lawsuit by environmental groups over water pollution near a now-retired coal-fired…
With a series of small blasts, workers imploded Boiler No. 1 at Duke Energy’s Sutton plant in Wilmington on Sunday. In a video on Duke Energy’s…