-
This summer, North Carolina senators pushed a plan to cut thousands of teacher assistants. Educators from across the state rallied against the idea. And…
-
The North Carolina House and Senate are far apart on their education budgets. State lawmakers have bought themselves another 45 days to come up with a…
-
The budget state lawmakers settled on last week looked like it would preserve teacher assistant positions. But it’s not true, according to some school…
-
Several superintendents of North Carolina’s largest school districts worry teacher raises may come at the expense of the classroom. The State Senate has…
-
North Carolina teachers would receive an average $5,800 raise next year under the Senate’s plan to boost teacher pay. But there’s a trade-off. Teachers…
-
North Carolina laws are changing, from what you need to vote, to which clinics can provide abortions, to how teachers keep their jobs. The General…