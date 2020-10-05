-
In a visit to Charlotte Friday, the state’s new School Superintendent Mark Johnson says he looks forward to revamping student testing, which is one of his…
-
North Carolina schools got their report cards Thursday, and for the most part, state standardized test scores are up slightly. That's true in Charlotte…
-
North Carolina public schools received their letter grades Wednesday and they stayed relatively flat. Across the state, about two-thirds of schools…
-
Districts have long been warning parents that students scored much lower on last year’s end-of-course and end-of-grade test scores. That’s because tests…