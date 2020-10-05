-
Last summer we profiled attractions that you can visit as a day trip from the Charlotte region. The series was called “There and Back.” We are going to…
-
We’ve been on the road for the past couple of months here at WFAE. Our series “There And Back” has explored places you can visit as a day trip from…
-
Labor Day is on the horizon; the kids are getting ready to go back to school. In many parts of the state, the tourist season is winding down. That’s not…
-
There were once more than one hundred drive-ins within a one hundred mile radius of uptown Charlotte. Yes, there’s a group that keeps track of such things…
-
Roadside peach stands are a regular sight along the highways in the North Carolina sandhills. They lure travelers in with colorful signs advertising…
-
WFAE's summer day trip series takes a trip to Gaston County, to the Schiele Museum of Natural History and the Gaston County Museum of Art and History.The…
-
This summer, we're visiting places within a couple hours’ drive of Charlotte. In this installment, a trip to the self-proclaimed barbecue capital of the…
-
Today, we're turning back to the very distant past: a state historic site in Mount Gilead that includes a reconstructed Native American village and burial…
-
The town of Saluda is about an hour and a half due west of Charlotte, and it’s been a popular getaway for more than a century now.Mayor Fred Baisden says…
-
Most people know the first exit on I-77 in South Carolina as the “Carowinds” exit, but just across the parking lot from the theme park is an indoor…