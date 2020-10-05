-
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Isaias was forecast to return to hurricane strength Monday before making landfall in the Carolinas, where coastal residents were…
RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper cautioned residents on Sunday not to overlook the potential threats of Tropical Storm Isaias, which has weakened…
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged state residents to remain vigilant and heed warnings from local officials and news outlets as Isaias moves closer to the state.
RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Friday to help prepare for Hurricane Isaias, which he said will bring atypical…
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Forecasters declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on a…
The National Hurricane Center says the storm reached hurricane strength late Thursday. The Bahamas posted a hurricane warning.