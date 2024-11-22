Trump cabinet and advisors

-
Vought was one of the architects of the conservative agenda known as Project 2025 and served as budget director during President-elect Donald Trump's first term in office.
HUD is bracing for possible budget cuts, something the first Trump administration proposed but was unable to get through Congress. Other changes could restrict who gets rental aid.
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon to lead the Labor Department. She was one of a few Republicans who support the pro-union PRO Act.
President-elect Trump nominated Bessent, a former protégé of George Soros to be his next treasury secretary.
After former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration, President-elect Donald Trump named Pam Bondi, a former attorney general of Florida, as his next pick for U.S. attorney general.
President-elect Donald Trump tapped Matthew Whitaker as his ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which Trump has long criticized for taking advantage of U.S. defense spending.
McMahon is a professional wrestling business magnate and co-chair of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team. She has limited experience working with K-12 public schools.
President-elect Trump picked Lutnick, the CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, to be his next Commerce Secretary.
This week President-elect Donald Trump announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services.
When compared to some of President-elect Trump's other cabinet picks, Sen. Marco Rubio for Secretary of State is a pretty conventional choice.