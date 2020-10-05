-
How to make higher education more accessible and affordable makes for some heated debate. UNC President Margaret Spellings and her counterpart in the…
-
There's a plan to reduce tuition to $500 a semester at a handful of UNC system schools. Students at other UNC universities wouldn't have to worry about…
-
Possible name changes for campuses are no longer part of a senate bill that would drastically cut tuition at five UNC system schools and fix tuition at…
-
Elon University School of Law is making some big changes. Beginning next fall, students will be able to graduate after two and a half years, instead of…
-
The cost of going to a public university has been rising faster in North Carolina than in most other states, but it's still relatively cheap here compared…
-
A women's college in South Carolina is reducing undergraduate tuition by 43 percent. That means tuition at Converse College in Spartanburg will be…
-
A group of veterans attending state-run universities in North Carolina plan to file a discrimination lawsuit against the UNC system this week alleging…