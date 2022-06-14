Uvalde Mass Shooting

-
Pete Arredondo and his department have been under new scrutiny since DPS Director Steven McCraw said the incident commander — later confirmed to be Arredondo — made a critical error.
Texas officials had said a teacher propped door open at Robb Elementary just before a gunman entered and carried out a mass shooting — but they now acknowledge that the woman closed the door.
Nine-year-old Aubriella Melchor said she narrowly escaped the slaughter because she'd been in the bathroom. At a gas station, Christian bikers joined the girl and her mother to pray.
As President Biden visited Uvalde on Sunday, federal officials said they would investigate how law enforcement responded to the massacre that left 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers dead.
The independent paper published the faces of the victims on Sunday in a powerful homage to the 21 lives lost.
Abbott says the information that he provided at a press conference two days ago was a recitation of what law enforcement had told him in a room beforehand.
Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School. But accounts from officials have offered a confusing look at the timeline of Tuesday's shooting.
Melissa Brymer says talking to kids about school shootings can be upsetting; you may need to have conversations in small chunks for them to understand.
McConaughey urged people not to accept such tragedies as the status quo.
Both survivors share their criticism of how, even years after shootings at their schools, no changes have been made to address mass gun violence in America.