-
New tests have found high levels of arsenic and other chemicals in the Yadkin River, near Duke Energy's retired Buck coal plant in Salisbury. Duke…
-
On Tuesday night, the Tega Cay city council voted to purchase private sewage-treatment plants that have been regularly polluting Lake Wylie in York…
-
More than 48,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Lake Wylie on Friday. This is just two weeks after the EPA issued a notice of violation against the…
-
There’s been another incident of illegal dumping into Charlotte’s waste water system. The city said in a statement at 4 o’clock this morning that more of…
-
UPDATE: The city manager of Tega Cay says the city received an offer from the Tega Cay Water Service to acquire its assets for $7.86 million, according to…
-
There's a lot of sludge in South Carolina that's destined for landfills. That's because the sludge produced from some wastewater treatment plants has…