Water Pollution

-
Elevated levels of industrial pollutants in North Carolina rivers are almost certainly not limited to areas near Wilmington and Fayetteville.
-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he wants to address the problems of water and air pollution by increasing resources for the state’s…
-
A federal rule to lower mercury, arsenic, lead, and other potentially toxic heavy metals from power plants lies in limbo after a Supreme Court decision…
-
North Carolina lawmakers move to take Common Core education standards off the books. Greg, Lisa and Ben also discuss WFAE's latest Public Conversations…