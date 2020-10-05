-
Tom Bullock stayed through the end of this past week's Charlotte City Council meeting, and he (and his editor) are glad he did as a surprise debate…
-
Environmental reporter David Boraks joins WFAE Talks for the first time. He talks about the dispute between Tesla Motors and Charlotte-area dealerships.…
-
Of course, we discuss HB 2. Specifically, we take you behind the scenes of our coverage of this week's developments, and Tom Bullock discusses comparisons…
-
It's our 70th edition of WFAE Talks. Greg, Lisa, and Tom discuss North Carolina's gubernatorial and U.S. Senate general election races, plus the looming…
-
Greg, Lisa, and Tom discuss the March 15th primary, House Speaker Tim Moore's call for a special session to strike down the bathroom provision in…
-
The headline says it all: It's been a crazy week for politics in the Carolinas. Greg, Lisa, and Tom discuss it.
-
Common sense tells you that our politics are polarized. In fact, so does the use of "common sense." Reporter Tom Bullock discusses a story he produced on…
-
Lisa Worf first reported in November on a new teaching method called No Nonsense Nurturing that's being utilized at Project LIFT schools in CMS. This…
-
In this edition of WFAE Talks, Greg, Lisa and Tom discuss Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts’ promises, the CMS student-assignment debate, and Tom’s…
-
Envision these scenarios for the 2016 election: Americans for Prosperity coordinates campaign strategies with Gov. Pat McCrory's re-election campaign. Or,…