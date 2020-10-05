-
North Carolina has teamed up with Virginia and Maryland for more clout in the emerging offshore wind industry.
Dominion Energy said Wednesday that a wind-energy pilot project off the Virginia coast is ready for commercial service. The utility wants to make the port of Hampton Roads the hub for building future offshore wind projects along the East Coast. But North Carolina also has its eye on that business.
Gov. Roy Cooper says it's time to end legislative battles over wind energy and make sure it's part of a future clean energy system in North…
An 18-month moratorium on new wind energy farms in North Carolina ended Dec. 31. But a bill introduced in the state Senate Wednesday would ban new…
Duke Energy says it expanded renewable energy generation by about 19 percent in 2017. That's according to the company's annual sustainability report out…
Legislation designed to encourage more solar energy in North Carolina is in jeopardy after the state House and Senate passed different versions of the…
A bill that would have banned wind farms across much of North Carolina died when the state legislature adjourned last week, but several lawmakers said…
The North Carolina Senate approved a bill Monday that would ban wind farms across much of the state. The "Military Operations Protection Act," which…
Duke Energy says it’s on track to beat its goal for renewable energy use over the next few years, so it’s raising the bar. The pledge came in the…
The nation’s largest wind farm in Wyoming would connect to one of the largest energy storage facilities in Utah to power Los Angeles, in a proposal…