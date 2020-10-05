-
Saturday's events drew thousands of demonstrators, mobilized in opposition to President Trump and the likely Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
For many women who marched in Charlotte on Saturday, it was a year of political involvement and female empowerment. Many men across multiple industries…
Scores of women and their friends and family members descended Saturday on uptown Charlotte to mark one year since the Women's March on Washington. At…
CMPD estimates at least 5,000 people attended Saturday's women's march in Charlotte. It was the second rendition of the march. A year ago, more than…
Charlotte TalksA second round of women’s marches is taking place in Charlotte and throughout the country this weekend. The #MeToo movement, formed to call out sexual…
One year ago, hundreds of thousands of women marched - in Washington, Charlotte and other cities around the country. Their goal was a louder voice for…
Attendance estimates for the Women's March on Charlotte range from 25,000, according to event organizers, to "at least 10,000" according to CMPD, as…