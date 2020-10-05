-
Yadkin Riverkeeper, an environmental group that keeps watch on the Yadkin River, has announced new leadership.Edgar Miller is the organization's new…
-
A legal settlement has brought Union County a step closer to beginning work on a $180 million pipeline project to draw water from Lake Tillery on the…
-
State regulators have ruled against the owner of hydroelectric dams on the Yadkin River, in a dispute over how it sells electricity to Duke Energy.The…
-
North Carolina's lawsuit over ownership of the Yadkin riverbed isn't over, even though a federal appeals court ruled against the state this week. A…
-
Updated Thursday, April 6, 2017A federal appeals court has ruled that North Carolina cannot claim ownership of the riverbed near dams along the Yadkin…
-
A federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, Thursday took up a long-running dispute between North Carolina and aluminum giant Alcoa over who owns the…
-
The battle over hydroelectric dams on the Yadkin River is about to go another round. The state of North Carolina asked the Federal Energy Regulatory…
-
New tests have found high levels of arsenic and other chemicals in the Yadkin River, near Duke Energy's retired Buck coal plant in Salisbury. Duke…
-
Union County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. It added 21,000 residents between 2010 and 2015. To keep growing, it needs more water. A…
-
Updated 6:15pmAfter nearly a century generating power in North Carolina, aluminum maker Alcoa is selling its four hydroelectric dams along…