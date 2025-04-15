© 2025 WFAE

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:32 AM EDT

El Salvador's president says he will not return wrongly deported man, whistleblower describes DOGE actions at NLRB, Trump administration freezes more than $2.2 billion after Harvard rejects demands.

Corrected: April 16, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
While the American Civil Liberties Union has criticized both the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members, the Alien Enemies Act was not used to justify Abrego Garcia’s deportation.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
