Minnesota suspect who killed and wounded lawmakers planned to kill more, officials say

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Prosecutors say the man suspected of killing a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband and wounding another lawmaker and his wife now faces federal murder charges that have a death sentence as a possible penalty. He also faces state charges. The manhunt for 57-year-old Vance Boelter ended late last night when he was arrested in rural southwest Minnesota. NPR's Meg Anderson joins us with the latest. Hi there.

MEG ANDERSON, BYLINE: Hi.

SUMMERS: Meg, the acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota said earlier today that the crimes Vance Boelter is accused of committing, quote, "were the stuff of nightmares." So tell us specifically, what did federal authorities charge him with?

ANDERSON: Yeah, Boelter is now facing six federal charges, including two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in their home. There are also two more federal counts for shooting State Senator John Hoffman and his wife - both are expected to survive - and then two counts of stalking Hortman and Hoffman. And in a press conference this morning, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty - that's the county where the murders happened - announced that her office is going to pursue first-degree murder charges as well. Boelter was initially charged in the state with second-degree murder. She also condemned the attack, which authorities are saying was targeted and political.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

MARY MORIARTY: It is a frightening time we are living in. Political violence is prevalent, and the way we talk to and about each other has raised the temperature to unfathomable levels. We cannot continue on this way.

SUMMERS: Have any more details come out about the crimes?

ANDERSON: Yeah. So at a press conference this morning, acting U.S. attorney Jonathan Thompson (ph) said that Boelter had allegedly visited two more lawmakers in the state in the time between the two actual shootings. This was in the middle of the night, after 2 a.m. on Saturday. He first went to Senator Hoffman's home. Here is Thompson describing that exchange.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

JOSEPH THOMPSON: I've seen the footage from that camera, and it is chilling. Boelter knocked on Senator Hoffman's front door and repeatedly shouted, this is the police. Open the door.

ANDERSON: The Hoffmans soon realized that he was not the police, and soon after that, the man began shooting. We now know that it was Hoffman's daughter Hope who called 911. He then went to the homes of the two other state lawmakers. He was not able to get to them. That is when he went to Hortman's home, where he was, you know, unfortunately, able to murder Hortman and her husband.

SUMMERS: Meg, as I understand it, the police actually saw him shoot Mark Hortman?

ANDERSON: Yes. The arrest warrant says police actually witnessed the man shoot Mark Hortman through the open front door. He then exchanged gunfire with police and fled. That's what kicked off the huge manhunt. We also know that at just after 6 a.m. that morning, a few hours after the shooting, Boelter allegedly texted his family that, quote, "Dad went to war" this morning (ph). That's according to the federal affidavit.

SUMMERS: Meg, have we heard anything about his motivations?

ANDERSON: So officials are calling this a political assassination. Police got into what they say is Boelter's car and found a notebook in there containing the names of at least 45 Minnesota state and federal officials and lawmakers. A federal affidavit says they were, quote, "mostly or all Democrats." Officials say there were also lawmakers on the list from other states - Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa - and also abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. Police say they also recovered six guns, and authorities have said that if the man had not been interrupted, they are confident he would have kept going.

SUMMERS: Meg, tell us, what happens next in this case?

ANDERSON: So this afternoon, Boelter made his first appearance in federal court. He will remain in U.S. Marshals custody until a preliminary hearing on June 27. At that hearing, a judge will determine whether to set bail or not.

SUMMERS: NPR's Meg Anderson, thank you.

ANDERSON: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.