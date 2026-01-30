'Melania' is Amazon's airbrushed and astronomically pricey portrait of the First Lady

If you've seen the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 — prominently featuring shots of stiletto heels walking down corridors — you've got the general drift of what director Brett Ratner is up to in Melania. Melania is a high heels-forward documentary.

It covers the 20 days prior to her husband's second inauguration, when much planning is required of a First Lady: Ball and banquet invitations, place-settings for a candle-lit dinner in Washington D.C.'s National Building Museum. Her staff previews for her the golden egg that will be that meal's first course, and wonders whether the rectangular tablecloths should have broad gold stripes, and the round ones narrow stripes, or vice versa. So many decisions, and she's on top of all of them.

The once-and-future President makes an occasional appearance, including in what appears to be a staged flashback to an election-night phone call. At another point, she drops by with her camera crew as he's rehearsing his inaugural speech, and she suggests that he identify himself as a peacemaker "and a unifier." He incorporates it on the big day — in the film to a big burst of applause, which inspires a quick nod to his wife in gratitude. That's not quite how it played out in real life; the applause and the nod are editing tricks. But never mind, the film Melania is her story, and — as not just its leading lady, but also an executive producer — she's entitled to tell it any way she wants, peppered with needle drops from her favorite songs, including Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean."

It's a story that's not without hiccups — the blouse collar that's loose in the back, and not high enough; Former President Carter's inconvenient death just before the inauguration, with his funeral falling on the first anniversary of her mother's death. The First Lady talks in scripted voiceover through this section about missing her mom, and in decidedly unspontaneous voiceovers elsewhere about the Capitol building's history, and her respect for the military, and at one point about the "elegance and sophistication of our donors," as the camera drifts past Jeff Bezos, whose company Amazon did indeed donate $1 million for the inaugural.

It also paid $40 million to buy this film. That price makes Melania arguably the most expensive infomercial in history. It also makes it inconceivable that the film will return a profit — it's only expected to take in a paltry $5 million dollars worldwide this weekend. That's prompted speculation in Hollywood circles about what else Amazon thinks it bought when it purchased the film.

But that will be fodder someday for a far better documentary than the curated, airbrushed, glamorously dressed portrait that is Melania.

Editor's note: Amazon is among NPR's recent financial supporters and pays to distribute some NPR content.

