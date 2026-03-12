FBI says its taking over the Michigan synagogue attack investigation

Updated March 12, 2026 at 7:36 PM EDT

The suspect in Thursday's active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., is dead, according to federal and local law enforcement officials.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said a man drove a truck into the synagogue. Security officers "engaged with the suspect" and began firing at him. The vehicle then "breached the building" through the doors and drove down a hallway of the large building and stopped inside, where security confronted him.

Bouchard said a body was found inside the truck. While security "did engage the suspect with gunfire," Bouchard said it's unclear how the man died. The sheriff said, "Something ignited in the vehicle." Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the building not long after.

The special agent in charge of the Detroit field office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, James Deir, confirmed the suspect's death.

Bouchard said the vehicle struck one of the synagogue's security members, knocking him unconscious. The guard was taken to the hospital, where he was expected to recover. Bouchard said everyone inside the building has been accounted for and there are no other injuries.

The FBI said Thursday evening it was taking over the investigation of the attack.

"We are leading the investigation as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community," said Jennifer Runyan, the FBI special agent in charge of the Detroit office. She described the attack on Temple Israel as a "deeply disturbing and tragic incident."

Authorities did not release the suspect's name or a motive.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Temple Israel said "all 140 students" in its early childhood center, the staff, the teachers and "our heroic security personnel" are safe and accounted for.

"As you have no doubt heard, Temple Israel was the victim of a terrorist gunman who was confronted and neutralized by our security personnel who are truly heroes," the post said. "Our teachers followed their training and kept the children safe and calm."

The synagogue said it's unsure about future programming or services.

Scores of law enforcement officers and emergency personnel responded to Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter Thursday afternoon.

Bouchard told reporters he could not say whether the attack had any links to terrorism. Since the U.S.- and Israel-led war in Iran began, there has been heightened concern about retaliation. Bouchard asked residents within 1 mile of Temple Israel to shelter in place.

This synagogue, like nearly all Jewish places of worship in the U.S., has its own security officers. It also operates a school, and parents were rushing to a nearby reunification center.

The Detroit office of the FBI went to Temple Israel in late January and led an "Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training" for the clergy and staff at the synagogue. In a Jan. 30 post on X, the FBI said the course "combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice the decision-making process … and take necessary actions for survival."

The Michigan State Police said on social media that it's "increasing patrols at other places of worship in the area."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the incident "heartbreaking," saying Michigan's "Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace." In a post on X, the governor said, "Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan."

President Trump said Thursday afternoon that he had been "fully briefed" about the situation in Michigan. He gave brief remarks at the top of a Women's History Month event at the White House.

"I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in Detroit, Detroit area, following the attack on the Jewish synagogue early today," he said. "And I've been briefed, fully briefed, and it's a terrible thing, but it goes on. We're going to be right down to the bottom of it. It's absolutely incredible that things like this happen."

The truck-ramming incident Thursday is similar to another attack on a religious building in the state last year.

In September, a man drove a truck into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building during a Sunday service in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The man then fired a gun and set the building on fire. Four people died, and eight others were injured.

West Bloomfield and Grand Blanc are about 35 miles apart.

