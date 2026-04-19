Sunday Puzzle: For Mimi

This week's challenge

Today's puzzle is a tribute to Mimi. Every answer is a familiar two word phrase or name in which each word starts with the letters MI-.

Ex. Assignment for soldiers --> MILITARY MISSION

1. Pageant title for a contestant from Detroit

2. One of the Twin Cities

3. Nickname for the river through New Orleans

4. Super short skirt

5. Neighborhood in Los Angeles that contains Museum Row

6. Just over four times the distance from the earth to the moon

7. Goateed sing-along conductor of old TV

8. American financier who pioneered so-called "junk bonds"

9. Little accident

10. Land-based weapon in America's nuclear arsenal

11. In "Snow White," the evil queen's words before "on the wall"

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from Benita Rice, of Salem, Ore. Name a famous foreign landmark (5,4). Change the eighth letter to a V and rearrange the result to make an adjective that describes this landmark. What landmark is it?

Answer

Notre Dame --> Renovated

Winner

Chee Sing Lee of Bangor, Maine

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from James Ellison, of Jefferson City, Mo. Think of a popular movie of the past decade. Change the last letter in its title. The result will suggest a lawsuit between two politicians of the late 20th century — one Republican and one Democrat. What's the movie and who are the people?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, April 23 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2026 NPR