This past week: Outrage grew in Elizabeth City — along with national attention — over the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies, especially after a judge delayed the public release of body camera footage in the case. A mass shooting in the Boone area left a married couple, two sheriff's deputies and the suspected gunman dead. North Carolina earned a 14th U.S. House seat after the 2020 census. And Apple picks the Raleigh area for its East Coast campus.