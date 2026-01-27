7 winter foods that help prevent cancer

The warmer months, with their farmers market bounty, can make fresh produce especially enticing. But winter eating doesn’t need to default to a diet of calorie-dense comfort foods. Cold-weather produce offers a wide variety of nutrient-rich options that deliver concentrated phytonutrients and help support immune health.

“Nutrient-dense eating patterns can supply our bodies with vital antioxidants and phytochemicals that help reduce damage to our cells,” says Amy Bragagnini, RD, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics who based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “Consuming a balanced diet plays a crucial role in helping manage cancer treatment-related side effects, in addition to reducing the risk of cancer.” While dietary interventions are never a replacement for conventional medicine — particularly anything prescribed by your healthcare team — these seven cold-weather veggies will give your body the nutrients it needs to help lower your odds for developing cancer.

1Beets

The deep purplish red color of these root vegetables may appear intimidating, but that intense hue makes them an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory superstar.[1]

Beets contain compounds known as betalains, which are the pigments that give them their unique look and also help reduce oxidative DNA damage that’s linked to cancer risk.

If you’ve never cooked beets before, be prepared for the dark red juice to pool on your cutting board or countertops. But that can be minimized in certain preparations.

Sotiria Everett, EdD, RD, a clinical assistant professor at Stony Brook Medicine in New York, prefers to “roast them first and then peel them once they’re cool enough to handle,” she says. “They can also be juiced, shredded, or cooked in an Instant Pot in a little bit of water.”

2Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes and regular potatoes may seem very similar, but they’re actually more like distant relatives, says Bragagnini. The orange flesh of a sweet potato comes from its high beta-carotene content, a plant pigment known as a carotenoid that your body converts into vitamin A.[2]

It’s a potent antioxidant that may protect against the cellular damage linked to chronic diseases like cancer and heart issues.[3]

“Both regular potatoes and sweet potatoes can be healthy additions to the diet, but the high amount of vitamin A in sweet potatoes may make them a slightly better choice,” says Bragagnini.

She encourages keeping on the skins, which are a good source of fiber. To prepare sweet potatoes, scrub the skin, then slice the roots in half. After cooking, you can remove the fleshy insides and utilize the skins in a variety of ways.

“The air fryer is my favorite device to make crispy and flavorful potato skins. You can season them with garlic powder or dill, and make them into chips or wedges, which are delicious and crispy snacks,” she says.

3Brussels Sprouts

These rosebud-sized veggies are part of the cabbage family, a group of winter cruciferous vegetables that also includes broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. Cruciferous vegetables contain sulfur-containing compounds known as glucosinolates, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and chemoprotective effects.[5]

“Consuming cruciferous vegetables may help lower the risk of many types of cancer,” says Bragagnini. According to results from the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) and NHS II, higher intakes of cruciferous vegetables such as Brussels sprouts were associated with a lower risk of breast cancer.[6]

Bragagnini first chops them into quarters, then bakes them with olive oil and drizzles balsamic vinegar over the cooked sprouts.

4Carrots

Like sweet potatoes, carrots are also an excellent source of cancer-fighting carotenoids, and research suggests that they have a convincing link to cancer prevention.[7]

You don’t even need to cook them to reap the benefit: One study of more than 55,000 people over the course of 25 years found that regular consumption of raw carrots may provide a protective effect against developing lung cancer.[8]

If you prefer them cooked, carrots are a versatile veggie that can be used in a variety of winter-friendly soups, stews, and sheet pan meals. “My personal favorite is baked carrots with honey and goat cheese,” says Bragagnini.

5Dark Leafy Greens

Oranges may get most of the attention for the vitamin C that they contain, but dark leafy greens such as kale are also rich in this antioxidant — as well as vitamin K — which helps protect against cancer and other chronic diseases.[9]

New research suggests that vitamin C may act as an anti-cancer immunotherapy by modifying the way that proteins are assembled in the body.[11]

If you’ve picked up beets with their greens still on, Dr. Everett says that you shouldn’t throw them out. “Rinse off the greens, chop off the stems, and sauté them,” she says. You can prepare them with garlic and serve the dish with a balsamic reduction. “It’s another leafy green that provides protective nutrients and reduces food waste.”

6Cabbage

Cabbage, either green or red, is a nutrient-dense vegetable that is low in calories and high in fiber.[12]

Red cabbage also contains anthocyanins, which are a group of deep red and purple pigments found in plants.[14]

Studies suggest that anthocyanins may help block the changes in DNA that cause cancer and possibly prevent tumors from becoming malignant.

“I prefer to use red cabbage more than green, given that red cabbage is higher in vitamin A and vitamin C, and has a flavor profile that I enjoy,” says Bragagnini. “But both red and green cabbage can help you achieve better blood glucose levels, assist with enhancing your microbiome, and help lower the risk of disease.”

If you can’t make up your mind on which color to choose, you don’t have to: Chop up both and sauté them with shredded tofu and other veggies to make an excellent tofu scrambled hash, she says.

7Turnips

This root veggie is also a member of the cruciferous family. One review found that beyond the glucosinolates commonly found in this type of vegetable, turnips also contain multiple other anticancer bioactive components.[15]

In addition to anti-cancer properties, they may also provide protection against developing diabetes.

Turnips add subtle flavor to soup, but they can also be prepared in the oven. “Turnips can be rough, so I think roasting them is the best bet,” says Everett.

The TakeawayWinter produce is a powerful — and sometimes overlooked — source of immune-supporting and cancer-protective nutrients.Eating winter vegetables can reduce cellular damage and lower cancer risk, though they are not a substitute for medical care.Beets, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots, dark leafy greens, cabbage, and turnips contain a variety of protective compounds, including betalains, carotenoids, glucosinolates, and anthocyanins, which not only help reduce the risk for developing cancer but also support overall health throughout the colder months.

