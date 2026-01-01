WFAE 2026 SPRING RAFFLE RULES

WFAE 2026 SPRING FUND DRIVE VACATION RAFFLE



OPEN ONLY TO ELIGIBLE DONORS OF WFAE 90.7FM RESIDING IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUDING ALASKA AND HAWAII. PRIZE MUST BE CLAIMED NO LATER THAN MARCH 30, 2026. SPONSOR: UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION, INC. DOING BUSINESS AS WFAE RADIO 90.7FM, 8801 J.M. KEYNES DR., STE. 91 CHARLOTTE, NC 28262 ("SPONSOR" OR "WFAE").



RAFFLE PERIOD. You may enter the WFAE 2026 WFAE Fund Drive Raffle (this "Raffle") during the Raffle Period. Donations can be made during the Raffle Period by calling Sponsor at 704-549-9000 or contributing to Sponsor online at www.wfae.org. The "Raffle Period" runs from 12:00:01am Eastern on March 10, 2026 through 11:59:59pm Eastern on March 22, 2026. Sponsor's timekeeping device is the official timekeeping device for this Raffle. Sponsor may engage in on-air fundraising during portions of the Raffle Period, where Sponsor will announce the opportunity to enter this Raffle, but entry may occur anytime during the Raffle Period in accordance with these Official Rules.



ELIGIBILITY (WHO CAN ENTER). This Raffle is open only to Eligible Donors who meet the criteria described in this paragraph and are residents of the United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). "Eligible Donors" means: (a) current, active sustaining members of WFAE (as identified in WFAE's records), or (b) any donor who makes a donation of at least $10/month during the Raffle Period, excluding in each case Sponsor’s employees (and the family members), Sponsor’s board members (and their family members), and Sponsor’s contractors as well as employees of LuxGive.



HOW TO ENTER. Donate a minimum of $10/month to receive one (1) entry in the Raffle.

Dates and times will be measured in the Eastern time zone. To count for an entry in the raffle, the amount of the donation must have been paid by an Eligible Donor, at least in part, to Sponsor during the Raffle Period. If you prefer not to participate, please feel free to decline the prize if you are selected as the potential winner. Sponsor reserves the right to void as entries into this Raffle online donations generated by script, macro, bot or other automated means or which subvert the entry process will be void. If you enter using a computer or mobile device, you are responsible for all telephone, internet or data charges imposed by your carrier.



DRAWING; ODDS; WINNER NOTIFICATION. Following the end of the Raffle Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) potential prize winner from all eligible entries received during the Raffle Period. No need to be present at drawing to win. Odds of winning the prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Raffle Period. Sponsor will notify the potential winner by phone or email, at Sponsor's discretion. Entrants consent to be contacted by email by or on behalf of Sponsor for purposes of this Raffle. For married couple Eligible Donors where the couple is shown as the "donor" of the entry drawn in Sponsor's records, the couple can elect which spouse should be the potential winner. For any other donations made in the name of one or more persons, Sponsor reserves the right to determine the potential winner by whose payment card/method was used to make the actual donation corresponding to the entry drawn as the potential winner. As a condition to claim the prize, this Raffle must be legal in the state of residence of the potential winner and the potential winner will be required to sign and return to Sponsor or its designee within five (5) business days of receipt: (i) an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability / Publicity Release, and (ii) a W-9 form (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) (collectively, the "Winner Documents"). Sponsor reserves the right to have Sponsor or its designee verify potential winner in such manner where Sponsor determines for purposes of confirming eligibility, including, but not limited to proof of donation. If a potential winner does not respond to Sponsor's attempts to contact them as the potential winner within 72 hours of Sponsor's attempt, does not timely return the Winner Documents or does not otherwise comply with these Official Rules, the prize will be forfeited and, an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.



PRIZE; CLAIMING PRIZE. Sponsor will award one (1) European Winner's Choice Experience; includes 9 nights for 2 guests in your choice of up to 3 European cities. Flights are not included (Approximate Retail Value up to $3,950). Winner is solely responsible for cost to flight costs to claim prize and any other costs or expenses incurred in claiming or using the prize, and not expressly included in the prize description in these Official Rules. No prize substitutions or cash equivalent of any prize component is permitted except at Sponsor's sole discretion a prize of equal or greater value may be substituted.



PUBLICITY RELEASE. Winner's acceptance of prize constitutes winner's consent for Sponsor or its designees to use and/or publish winner's full name, city and state of residence, hometown, photograph, image or other likeness, biographical information (in whole or in part), and/or statements made by winner, worldwide and in perpetuity for promotional purposes, in any media, without further compensation, notice, review, or approval.



LIMITS ON LIABILITY. By participating in this Raffle, entrants and winner agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, LuxGive their respective owners, parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and all of the respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, agents, successors, and assigns of all such parties (collectively, the "Released Parties") from: (i) any and all liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever including without limitation, property damage, personal injury (including emotional distress), and/or death caused, directly or indirectly, from the awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of prize or resulting from participating in this Raffle or any prize-related activities, and (ii) for any claims or causes of action based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy, or merchandise delivery. Sponsor makes no representation or warranty with respect to any prize or portion thereof. The decisions of Sponsor in this Raffle are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor has no liability for any late donations on www.wfae.org received outside of the Raffle Period or any issues of entering information on www.wfae.org or the inability to contact Sponsor by telephone. The Released Parties are not responsible for and shall have no liability for: (a) Winner Documents or notifications in connection with the Raffle that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, damaged, misdirected, or otherwise not received by Sponsor or its designees; (b) any typographical or other error in any materials relating to this Raffle; or (c) any problems or technical malfunctions, or causes beyond Sponsor's reasonable control that jeopardize the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Raffle. If this Raffle has to be suspended or cancelled for reasons outside of Sponsor's control that affect the proper conduct of this Raffle, or due to unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical failure, or if this Raffle is compromised in any way, Sponsor reserves the right, among other possible resolutions, to draw the potential winner from the pool of eligible entries received prior to the suspension or cancellation. CAUTION AND WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE WWW.WFAE.ORG OR TO UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE RAFFLE MAY BE A VIOLATION OF LAW. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.



PRIVACY. The potential winners recognize and agree that their personal information is needed by Sponsor to complete the donation process and for contact, eligibility, and prize fulfillment purposes in this Raffle, and will be shared by Sponsor with LuxGive and its affiliates, service providers and agents for the same purposes. Entry of any information online in connection with this Raffle is subject to the posted privacy policy on wfae.org.



DISPUTES. All issues and questions concerning these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Raffle, shall be governed by, and construed under, the laws of the State of North Carolina. Entrants agree that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Raffle or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by a federal or state court located in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Raffle, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (2) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim indirect, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

