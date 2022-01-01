WFAE Spring-Summer 2022 Raffle Official Rules

OPEN ONLY TO ELIGIBLE DONORS OF WFAE 90.7fm (CHARLOTTE’S NPR NEWS SOURCE) residing IN THE UNITED STATES. MANY WILL ENTER, one WILL WIN. NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN. Sponsor: University Radio Foundation, Inc. doing business as WFAE Radio 90.7fm, 8801 J.M. Keynes Dr., Ste. 91 Charlotte, NC 28262 (“Sponsor” or “WFAE”). For a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.wfae.org.

1. RAFFLE PERIOD; HOW TO ENTER; DAILY PRIZES. You may enter this WFAE Spring-Summer 2022 Raffle (this “Raffle”) during the Raffle Period. Donations can be made during the Raffle Period by calling Sponsor at 704-549-9000 or contributing to Sponsor online at www.wfae.org. The “Raffle Period” runs from 6:00:01 am Eastern on March 7, 2021 through 11:59:59 am Eastern on the Day After Fundraising Ends (defined below). The Raffle Period will not extend past 11:59:59 am Eastern on June 30, 2022. Sponsor’s timekeeping device is the official timekeeping device for this Raffle. Fundraising by Sponsor during its spring fundraising period is expected to continue until June 30, 2022. “Day After Fundraising Ends” means July 1, 2022.

This Raffle is open only to Eligible Donors who meet the criteria described in this paragraph and are residents of the United States. “Eligible Donors” means: (a) current, active sustaining members of WFAE (as identified in WFAE’s records), or (b) any donor who makes a donation or additional donation to WFAE during the Raffle Period, excluding in each case employees and contractors of Sponsor, as well as members of any board of Sponsor. Only Eligible Donors who are 18 or older and are residents of a U.S. state where this Raffle is legal may claim the prize.

Current, active sustaining members of WFAE who are Eligible Donors automatically receive one (1) entry in the Raffle for the grand prize without any action necessary on their part, and may receive one (1) or more additional automatic entries in the Raffle for the grand prize if they make an additional contribution to WFAE and/or increase their contribution amount one or more times during the Raffle Period. Other Eligible Donors who make a donation during the Raffle Period will also receive one (1) or more automatic entries for the grand prize drawing per donation made during the Raffle Period. The number of entries for the grand prize drawing associated with a contribution during the Raffle Period follows. All entries in the Raffle are eligible to win the gift card grand prize. Additionally, entries made in the sub-entry periods indicated below (in addition to being eligible to win the grand prize) are eligible to win additional daily prizes:

Donations/increases on March 7, 2022 count as 81 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on March 8, 9, 10, 2022 count as 40 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on March 11, 12, 13, 2022 count as 20 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on March 14, 2022 count as 15 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on March 15,16,17, 2022 count as 10 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on March 18, 2022 count as 5 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on March 19 through June 1, 2022 count as 1 entry per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on June 2, 2022 count as 40 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on June 3, 4, 5, 2022 count as 20 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on June 6, 2022 count as 15 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on June 7, 8, 9, 2022 count as 10 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on June 10, 2022 count as 5 entries per donation/increase.

Donations/increases on June 11 through June 30, 2022 count as 40 entries per donation/increase.



A day for these purposes of this Raffle will be measured in the Eastern Time zone. There is not a minimum donation/increase amount, limit on the number of donations, or number of increased donations, that can be made during the Raffle Period by Eligible Donors; however, to count for an entry in the Raffle, the amount of the additional donation or increased donation must actually have been paid by an Eligible Donor, at least in part, to Sponsor during the Raffle Period. Pledges alone to make a donation in the future are not eligible for an entry in the Raffle unless also accompanied by payment of a portion of the pledge during the Raffle Period. If you prefer not to participate, please feel free to decline the prize if you are selected as the potential winner. Sponsor reserves the right to void as entries into this Raffle online donations generated by script, macro, bot or other automated means or which subvert the entry process will be void. You are responsible for all telephone, internet or data charges imposed by your carrier when you contact Sponsor by phone or online.

Additional daily prize opportunities and their limited entry periods:

Entries (whether new donations or increases) received between March 14, 2022 through March 18, 2022 will be eligible to win one (1) of five (5) daily prizes, each of which is one (1) pair of Apple® AirPods (model and color selected by Sponsor (ARV: $189.99 plus up to $25 in shipping depending on winner location). One such pair will be given away daily during this sub-entry period with daily drawings commencing on March 15, 2022 and ending on March 19, 2022 with respect to entries received the previous day during this period. Entrants during this period will have one (1) chance to win this daily prize regardless of how many entries they received above for purposes of the grand prize drawing. Limit one (1) daily prize per person. Odds of winning a daily prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the applicable day. The day will be measured in Eastern Time commencing at 12:00:01 am and ending at 11:59:59 pm.

Entries (whether new donations or increases) received between June 2, 2022 through June 11, 2022 will be eligible to win one daily prize to be announced closer in time (not to exceed $250[A1] ). Sponsor will update these Official Rules closer to that time with the daily prize for this period. One such daily prize will be given away daily during this sub-entry period with daily drawings commencing on June 3, 2022 and ending on June 12, 2022 with respect to entries received the previous day during this period. Entrants during this period will have one (1) chance to win this daily prize regardless of how many entries they received above for purposes of the grand prize drawing. Limit one (1) daily prize per person. Odd of winning a daily prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the applicable day. The day will be measured in Eastern Time commencing at 12:00:01 am and ending at 11:59:59 pm.

2. GRAND PRIZE DRAWING; ODDS; WINNER NOTIFICATION GENERALLY; CLAIMING A PRIZE.

The daily drawings for the daily prizes and their odds are described above under Section 1.

With respect to the grand prize in the Raffle, following the end of the Raffle Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) potential grand prize winner from all eligible entries during the Raffle Period. Odds of winning the prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Raffle Period with respect to the grand prize drawing.

The following terms apply to all drawings (whether for a daily prize or the grand prize):

No need to be present at any drawing to win. Sponsor will notify the potential winners of any prize by phone or email, at Sponsor’s discretion. Entrants consent to be contacted by email by or on behalf of Sponsor for purposes of this Raffle. For married couple Eligible Donors where the couple is shown as the “donor” of the entry drawn in Sponsor’s records, the couple can elect which spouse should be the potential winner. For any other donations made in the name of one or more persons, Sponsor reserves the right to determine the potential winner by whose payment card/method was used to make the actual donation corresponding to the entry drawn as the potential winner in the applicable drawing. As a condition to claim a prize, this Raffle must be legal in the state of residence of the potential winner and the potential winner may be required to sign and return to Sponsor or its designee within five (5) business days of receipt: (i) an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability / Publicity Release, and (ii) a W-9 form (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) (collectively, the “Winner Documents”). Sponsor reserves the right to have Sponsor or its designee verify potential winner in such manner as Sponsor determines for purposes of confirming eligibility. If a potential winner does not respond to Sponsor’s attempts to contact them as the potential winner within 24 hours of Sponsor’s attempt, does not timely return the Winner Documents or does not otherwise comply with these Official Rules, the prize will be forfeited and, an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Given prize values, delivery confirmation may be required for prize delivery and an adult at the winner’s address may be required to sign for the package to take delivery. If delivery is refused or not possible for any reason, Sponsor is not required to attempt re-delivery. Unclaimed prizes may not be awarded.

3. GRAND PRIZE. In addition to the daily secind prizes described in Section 1 above, Sponsor will award one (1) grand prize. Grand prize will consist of: $17,000 worth of Lowe’s Gift Cards (Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $17,000 plus up to $100 in shipping depending on winner location). The Lowe’s gift cards do not have an expiration date, but are subject to Lowe’s terms of use, including its gift card FAQs at https://www.lowes.com/l/gift-card-faqs and any terms of Lowe’s to which the card is subject. Sponsor will coordinate with the verified winner to deliver/award the cards at a time and location or manner that works for both parties. The cards may be redeemed at Lowe’s stores in the United States or online at www.lowes.com.

Sponsor will not replace a lost, stolen or damaged prize item(s). Winner is solely responsible for federal and state income taxes, sales taxes, and any other costs or expenses incurred in claiming or using any portion of the prize, and not expressly included in the prize description in these Official Rules. No prize substitutions or cash equivalent of any prize component is permitted except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Any non-compliance with these Official Rules is grounds for disqualification and Sponsor’s selection of an alternate winner from all eligible entries received during the Raffle Period.

4. PUBLICITY RELEASE. Winner’s acceptance of prize constitutes winner’s consent for Sponsor or its designees to use and/or publish winner’s full name, city and state of residence, hometown, photograph or other likeness, biographical information (in whole or in part), and/or statements made by winner, worldwide and in perpetuity for promotional purposes, in any media, without further compensation, notice, review, or approval.

5. LIMITS ON LIABILITY. By participating in this Raffle, entrants and winner agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Lowe’s stores, and their respective owners, parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and all of the respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, agents, successors, and assigns of all such parties (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from: (i) any and all liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever including without limitation, property damage, personal injury (including emotional distress), and/or death caused, directly or indirectly, from the awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of prize or resulting from participating in this Raffle or any prize-related activities, and (ii) for any claims or causes of action based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy, or merchandise delivery. Sponsor makes no representation or warranty with respect to any prize or portion thereof. The decisions of Sponsor in this Raffle are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor has no liability for any late donations on www.wfae.org received outside of the Raffle Period or any issues of entering information on www.wfae.org or the inability to contact Sponsor by telephone. The Released Parties are not responsible for and shall have no liability for: (a) Winner Documents or notifications in connection with the Raffle that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, damaged, misdirected, or otherwise not received by Sponsor or its designees; (b) any typographical or other error in any materials relating to this Raffle; or (c) any problems or technical malfunctions, or causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that jeopardize the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Raffle. If this Raffle has to be suspended or canceled for reasons outside of Sponsor’s control that affect the proper conduct of this Raffle, or due to unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical failure, or if this Raffle is compromised in any way, Sponsor reserves the right, among other possible resolutions, to draw the potential winner from the pool of eligible entries received prior to the suspension or cancellation. CAUTION AND WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE WWW.WFAE.ORG OR TO UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE RAFFLE MAY BE A VIOLATION OF LAW. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

6. PRIVACY. The potential winners recognize and agree that their personal information is needed by Sponsor to complete the donation process and for contact, eligibility and prize fulfillment purposes in this Raffle. Sponsor may share with Lowe’s who won the gift cards. See also Sponsor’s Donor Privacy Statement at https://www.wfae.org/donor-privacy-statement.

7. DISPUTES. All issues and questions concerning these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Raffle, shall be governed by, and construed under, the laws of the State of North Carolina. Entrants agree that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Raffle or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by a federal or state court located in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Raffle, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (2) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim indirect, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

