Royals Reveal New Baby's Name

Finally this hour, the news that some of you at least have been anxiously awaiting. The royal baby has a name, several of them, in fact. George Alexander Louis. We'll break down that monitor for you now.

George is a name shared with the patron saint of England, not to mention the Beatle George Harrison and, of course, six prior kings of England. Alexander is the masculine form of the queen's middle name, Alexandra, and he shares Louis with his father, William Arthur Philip Louis. And stick with us now, that name also honors the baby's great-grandfather's uncle Louis Mountbatten. Mountbatten was assassinated by the Irish Republican Army in 1979.

A lot of history for one so small, George Alexander Louis. And while he grows into the name, he will be officially known as his Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge.

