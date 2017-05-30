Cyclone Mora's Strong Winds And Rain Make Landfall In Bangladesh

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Some other news - a tropical storm has been hitting land in Bangladesh.

(SOUNDBITE OF RAIN FALLING)

That sound is from a video taken at a refugee camp near the seaside town of Cox's Bazar, right in the middle of the storm's projected path. Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis have been evacuated from their homes.

INSKEEP: The storm that's striking them is called Cyclone Mora. A few days ago, before it was strong enough to be classed as a cyclone, it dumped heavy rain on Sri Lanka. Floods and mudslides there have killed more than 180 people.

GREENE: Now, most of Bangladesh sits on a low-lying river delta. A big portion of the country is still recovering from floods last month that ruined rice crops for hundreds of thousands of farmers. And as Cyclone Mora bears down, those farmers are in the crosshairs once again.

