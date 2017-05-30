© 2020 WFAE
Displaced By War, A New Apartment Means Leaving Friends Behind

By Stephanie Joyce
Published May 30, 2017 at 5:06 AM EDT
Since he was forced out of his home in 1993, Yuri Gvasalia has lived in a former hotel. Kartli, as it's called, sits on the far fringes of Tbilisi, Georgia's capital city. It was one of thousands of buildings the Georgian government opened up as temporary housing for people displaced by the war. Two decades later, people are still living there.
Copyright 2017 NPR

