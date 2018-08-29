Charlotte Talks: Grappling With The Latest Allegations Of Abuse In The Catholic Church

Thursday, August 30, 2018

The Catholic Church has been rocked by another series of sexual abuse scandals. We hear three different perspectives on this, from a member of the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, a New York Times reporter and a professor of Catholic Studies.

Earlier this August a report revealed new allegations of child sexual abuse by bishops and other leaders of the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania. Over 300 priests are accused of assaulting more than a thousand victims over 70 years with bishops and other church leaders allegedly knowing about it and working to cover it up.

Guests:

David Hains, director of communications, Diocese of Charlotte

Elizabeth Dias, reporter, New York Times

Susan Reynolds, assistant professor of Catholic Studies, Emory University